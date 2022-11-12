Official: Russia shells village in occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-occupied village of Hornostaivka was shelled with Grad multiple rocket launchers on Nov. 12, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanhushevych.

According to Yanhushevych, two women were killed and six houses were destroyed.

"With these methods, the Russians are trying to pressure the residents of Hornostaivka into a so-called 'evacuation'," Yanhushevych wrote on Telegram. "The Russian soldiers themselves are forced to hide in the cellars with local residents."

With the western bank of the Dnipro River completely liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11, Russian troops have been preparing to defend the eastern bank from a potential Ukrainian crossing.