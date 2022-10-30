Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Russia plants more mines around Sievierodonetsk, brings mobilized troops

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2022 10:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Russian troops has increased in the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, according to the head of this city's military administration, Oleksandr Striuk. He said Russians "mine everything around" and "build fortifications."

Russian forces have also set up a training camp for some of the recently mobilized soldiers in Sievierodonetsk, Striuk said. The city was captured by the Russians at the end of June.

On Oct. 22, CNN published satellite images showing a nearly two-kilometer anti-tank fortification of four rows of cement pyramids with a large trench behind them in the Russian-occupied town of Hirske near Sievierodonetsk.

Russian media outlets have reported from the site, calling it the "Wagner Line" in reference to the Russian state-backed private military company Wagner Group.

According to the U.K Defense Ministry, the anti-tank fortifications suggest "Russia is making a significant effort to prepare defenses in depth behind the current front line, likely to deter any rapid Ukrainian counteroffensives there."

CNN: Satellite imagery shows Wagner Group anti-tank fortifications in Ukraine's east
