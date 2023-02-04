Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Nearly 30,000 Russian soldiers in and around Mariupol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 6:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reports that within the past week, the number of Russian soldiers around the city increased by 10,000-15,000. Most of them are stationed in the villages in the Mariupol district, Andriushchenko said.

"Overall, we can talk about approximately 30,000 occupiers, concentrated in Mariupol and the region," the official wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Andriushchenko reported that Russian construction workers have started dismantling the Azovie neighborhood of Russian-occupied Mariupol, including undamaged houses, to build “elite” homes.

In the past several months, Russia has begun bulldozing Mariupol's ruined apartment buildings, an action criticized by multiple human rights organizations that see it as an attempt to cover up war crimes. In some cases, the remains of those killed are suspected to still be inside.

Russia's brutal two-month-long siege of Mariupol left most of the 450,000-strong city in Donetsk Oblast in ruins.

10 months after Mariupol theater bombing, family struggles to forget harrowing screams and dead bodies
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
