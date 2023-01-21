Official: First results in helicopter crash investigation to be disclosed 'in near future'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first results of the ongoing investigation on the causes of the helicopter crash in Brovary on Jan. 18 could be disclosed in “the near future,” Fedir Venislavskyi, the president’s representative in parliament, said on television on Jan. 21.

On the morning of Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s Interior Ministry top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, claiming the lives of 14 people, including all ten people onboard and one child.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, opened an investigation that is currently considering several versions of what had caused the crash, including violation of flight security rules, technical malfunction of the helicopter, and intentional actions to destroy the vehicle.

Air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat earlier said that the crash would be investigated by a special state commission that is yet to be created, and the process would take “not a couple of days” but at least several weeks.

