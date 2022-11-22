Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: EU to seize assets of those evading sanctions against Russia.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2022
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission aims to issue a directive within days to enable the confiscation of assets belonging to those trying to evade sanctions against Russia, the Irish Times reported, citing EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

“If it’s possible to confiscate, it will also be possible to give the money back to the Ukrainian people. And that’s what we are trying to do,” Reynders said.

The European Commission may complete the legislative process to implement the directive within several months, according to Reynders.

The measure will put the evasion of sanctions on the list of “EU crimes.”

The EU has frozen assets belonging to 1,239 individuals and 116 companies due to their connection to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Together they are worth 17.73 billion euros, the Irish Times reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
