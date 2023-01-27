Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: 2 people killed, 5 injured by Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 3:27 PM 1 min read
A severely damaged building after Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 27, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar, a city in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast, killed two people and injured five on the morning of Jan. 27, the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported.

According to the official, the shelling began at 9 a.m. and lasted more than 1.5 hours. Dozens of residential and public buildings, as well as cars, were damaged in Chasiv Yar, Kyrylenko said.

Russian forces also shelled Avdiivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropol, and Bohoiavlenka on Jan. 27, the governor reported, adding that there is no information on casualties there.

"The enemy is deliberately destroying our cities and towns," Kyrylenko said, once again calling on civilians not involved in the protection and operation of critical infrastructure of the region to evacuate.

