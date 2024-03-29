Skip to content
Military officer charged with negligent homicide over death of Zaluzhnyi's aide

by Martin Fornusek March 29, 2024 5:27 PM 1 min read
Major Hennadii Chastiakov, an aide of former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. (Social media)
An officer of the commander-in-chief's assistants' department has been charged with negligent homicide, misappropriation of arms, and related charges over the death of former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi's aide last November, the State Bureau of Investigation said on March 29.

Major Hennadii Chastiakov was killed in a tragic accident on Nov. 6, 2023, in his home near Kyiv, after a grenade inside a gift package he received for his birthday exploded. Chastiakov's underage son was also injured by the blast.

According to the bureau, the suspect, who was not named, gave the grenades to Chastiakov without informing him of their authenticity. Chastiakov reportedly believed the grenades to be souvenir glasses rather than actual explosives.

The suspect confessed already in November to presenting the grenades to Chastiakov but claimed that he informed his colleague they were authentic.

Ukrainska Pravda and Liga.net reported, citing their sources, that the suspect's name is Oleh Timchenko.

If convicted, the supposed perpetrator faces up to 15 years in prison.

Zaluzhnyi’s aide killed in explosion at home near Kyiv
Major Hennadii Chastiakov, an assistant of Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was killed by an explosive device in his home, Zaluzhnyi announced on Nov. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Most popular

News Feed

2:51 PM

Lavrov accuses Armenia of trying to ‘break off’ relations with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Armenia of “distorting history” in an attempt to “break off” relations with Moscow, he said in an interview on March 28. Armenia has further sought to distance itself from Russia - repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.
