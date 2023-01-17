Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
NYT: The US begins training in Germany and Oklahoma for Ukrainian soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2023 4:28 AM 1 min read
The U.S. has stepped up its training of Ukrainian soldiers to teach military tactics at an American base in Germany and instruction on how to operate a complex air defense system in Oklahoma, military officials said on Jan. 16.

The training and weapons are intended to strengthen Ukraine’s offensive and defensive capabilities amid Russia's war.

The training in Germany is aimed at studying complex military tactics that could improve the ability of Ukraine’s army to launch new offensives and defend against Russian attacks. Around 500 soldiers will receive what the military calls combined arms training in southern Germany, according to the defense official quoted by the New York Times.

Meanwhile, around 100 Ukrainian soldiers on Jan. 16 arrived at Fort Still training base in Oklahoma, where they will be trained to use Patriot air defense systems. The U.S. announced it would supply Patriots to Ukraine at the end of December ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, D.C.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
