Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NYT: Anti-Kremlin fighters appear to use U.S.-made armored vehicles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2023 3:29 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Armed Russian anti-government groups appear to have used at least three American-made armored vehicles in the Belgorod Oblast incursion, according to the pictures and videos verified by The New York Times.

The article claimed that the groups appear to have used International MaxxPros models of Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs) in the May 22 Belgorod Oblast incursion in Russia.

United States is the only country known to provide these vehicles to Ukraine, according to The Times.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said the Ukrainian leadership had “nothing to do” with the combat operation on May 22.

"As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens," Podoliak tweeted. The Ukrainian government has not addressed the claims about the American armored vehicles used in the attack yet.

The Free Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed responsibility for fighting within Russia and taking hold of Russian villages next to the Ukrainian border.

After Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, announced the successful end to the "counter-terrorism operation," the Russian Volunteer Corps denied the government’s claims regarding the destruction of their military equipment and casualties among their combatants.

The Times’ analysis, however, found that at least two of the three American MRAPs appear to have been captured by Russian forces based on the photos from pro-Russian Telegram channels compared to videos posted by anti-Putin fighters.

Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman interviewed by The Times, said he is “skeptical at this time of the veracity of these reports.”

Russian Volunteer Corps denies military equipment damaged, combatants killed during Belgorod Oblast incursion
The Russian Volunteer Corps, one of the Russian anti-government groups who have declared themselves to be fighting on Ukraine’s side, denied claims made by Russian officials on May 23 regarding the destruction of their military equipment and casualties among their combatants.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
