Norwegian police detain suspect charged with the murder of a Ukrainian refugee

Last weekend, Norwegian authorities arrested a man accused of murdering a 20-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Karmoy, southwestern Norway.



The Ukrainian refugee, who was partially disabled and used a wheelchair, was stabbed to death on June 14.



The suspect, a Norwegian man and neighbor of the victim, is in custody but has not explained his actions.



Prosecutor Siri Ann Flindall noted both lived in municipal housing for those needing extra care or addiction treatment.



After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a number of murders and attacks against Ukrainians abroad have been recorded.



Among the most recent cases include a 15-year-old Ukrainian boy being hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed in the German city of Dortmund on May 19, the tabloid Bild reported on May 20.



Another recent case was a knife attack on a 41-year-old Ukrainian woman by a 19-year-old in the German city of Frankfurt am Main on June 10, Bild wrote on June 11. The woman was reportedly hospitalized, and the attacker was detained.