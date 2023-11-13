Norway allocates $90 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will provide one billion Norwegian kroner ($89.7 million) in additional funding to domestic humanitarian aid organizations operating in Ukraine, Norway's Foreign Ministry announced on Nov. 13.

The funds will be directed towards the Norwegian Red Cross, the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Norwegian Church Aid, Norwegian People's Aid, Caritas Norway, Save the Children, and the civil emergency force NORCAP, the ministry said.

"Ukrainians are now facing a new, cold winter of war. Nearly 18 million people need humanitarian aid," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

The funds will help the Norwegian humanitarian aid organizations provide a variety of services, including "securing those who lose their homes, places to live, food, water, and sanitation," as well as offering "education, healthcare, and psychosocial support."

The ministry also said that Norway is increasing its participation in demining efforts in Ukraine.

Norway has provided Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia's invasion with 4.5 billion kroner ($404 million) in humanitarian aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The total value of assistance for these countries in 2022 was 10.7 billion kroner ($961 million). Oslo has further planned another 75 billion kroner ($6.7 billion) to be dispersed in tranches from 2023-2027.