Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

​​North Korea says it tested new strategic cruise missile

by Kateryna Hodunova January 25, 2024 10:42 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on March 16, 2023. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea said it had conducted tests of its new strategic cruise missile, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Jan. 25, confirming what the South Korean military said a day earlier.

North Korea, which continues to expand its military capabilities, conducted the test on Jan. 24. Earlier this month, Pyongyang already tested the underwater nuclear weapon Haeil-5-23 and a middle-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic-guided warhead.

North Korea has allegedly become Russia’s top weapons supplier, fueling Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Pyongyang has allegedly sent Moscow more than 1 million artillery rounds and appears to provide Moscow with ballistic missiles to attack Ukrainian cities.

The latest report says that the name of the new cruise missile is Pulhwasal-3-31. The details, such as how far the missile flew, were not provided, but the KCNA noted that Pulhwasal-3-31 is still in its "development phase."

According to the news agency, the launching of Pulhwasal-3-31 is part of the state's weapon system update, and it has "nothing" to do with the regional situation.

Concerned about the North Korean threat, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea have begun tightening their cooperation.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Jan. 24 that North Korea launched "several" cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at 7 a.m. local time, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

It was the first North Korean known cruise missile launch since September last year, when tests of two long-range strategic cruise missiles with mock nuclear warheads were conducted. According to Pyongyang, missiles traveled 1,500-kilometers-long eight-shaped flight orbits.

The first tests of North Korean cruise missiles with possible nuclear strike capabilities took place in September 2021, when Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 were launched.

Russia’s use of North Korean ballistic missiles not a sign of Moscow’s depleted domestic capacity
Russia’s missile campaign against Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure is no longer limited by the rate of domestic production as North Korea becomes its top weapons supplier. Pyongyang has allegedly sent Moscow more than 1 million artillery rounds and the mass strikes on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 provided
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.