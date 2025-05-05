Ukraine war latest: Kyiv reportedly targets Moscow, destroys drone control center in Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on May 5:

Ahead of Putin's Victory Day Parade, Ukrainian drones reportedly target Moscow, Russian officials claim

Ukraine strikes Russian drone control center in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff says

Special tribunal against Russian leadership may be launched in 2026, President's Office says

Czech Republic ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16, L-39 aircraft, Czech PM says

'We have allies who are helping Ukraine' — Kyiv expects 3 million shells, Zelensky says

Four drones were intercepted overnight as they approached Moscow just days before Russia's annual Victory Day parade, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on May 5.

Sobyanin said the drones were shot down near the town of Podolsk, south of the capital, and reported no casualties or damage. The strikes, which occurred early May 5, reportedly disrupted operations at Moscow's airports. Videos shared on Russian social media appeared to capture the sound of air defense systems in the area.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed the downing of four drones over the Moscow Oblast. It also reported intercepting 17 drones over Bryansk Oblast and five more over Kaluga Oblast.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on the reported attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The attack comes ahead of Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on May 3 that Russia could stage provocations, such as "arsons, explosions, or other actions," around the event and attempt to blame Ukraine.

Victory Day, one of Russia's most symbolic holidays, is expected to feature a military parade in Moscow's Red Square. The Kremlin has invited foreign guests to attend, though most have declined.

Ukraine, along with most European nations, observes Victory in Europe Day on May 8 and has invited senior EU officials to Kyiv that day in a symbolic counter to Moscow's display.

Ukraine strikes Russian drone control center in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff says

Ukrainian Air Force struck the control center of Russia's drone units near the village of Tetkino in Russia's Kursk Oblast on May 4, Ukraine's General Staff reported on the following day.‌‌‌‌

The crews of unmanned reconnaissance and attack drones were based at this location. As a result of the strike, up to 20 Russian soldiers were killed and their equipment destroyed, according to the statement.‌‌‌‌

The village of Tetkino in Kursk Oblast is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the settlement was home to up to 4,000 people.‌‌‌‌

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.

In the meantime, Russia continues regularly targeting Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, missiles, glide bombs, and artillery, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 42 of the 116 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-one decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

Special tribunal against Russian leadership may be launched in 2026, President's Office says

The special tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine is expected to start in 2026, Deputy Head of Ukrainian President's Office Iryna Mudra told Ukrinform on May 5.

The tribunal, set to operate within the Council of Europe, will focus on Russia's political and military leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.

"The special tribunal may start operating as early as next year. This year, we are finalizing the legal framework and forming the special tribunal: recruiting judges and the secretariat, implementing rules, regulations, and procedures," Mudra said.

A draft charter for the special tribunal that fully regulates its work has already been created, according to Mudra.

"A special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine has been created in basically two years. This is quite fast, given the very complex and sensitive issues on which we had to seek a compromise," she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been a strong advocate for the tribunal, seeking to hold Putin accountable for launching the full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

Ukrainian authorities have documented thousands of war crimes by Russian forces, including deliberate attacks on civilians, cultural sites, and medical institutions, as well as cases of torture and forced deportations.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has already issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

In March 2024, the ICC also issued warrants for two Russian military commanders for strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the winter of 2022-2023.

Unlike war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide — charges that apply to individuals at all levels of a military conflict — the crime of aggression is a charge that can be brought exclusively against the top leadership of an aggressor state.

Czech Republic ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16, L-39 aircraft, Czech PM says

The Czech Republic is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters and L-39 training aircraft in cooperation with its partners from "the coalition of the willing," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on May 5 during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The day prior, Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the Czech Republic for an official visit. One of the goals of the Ukrainian president's visit was to discuss further cooperation with Prague on artillery supplies and assistance with the Ukrainian fleet of F-16s.

"We are ready to deepen our contribution to the training of the Ukrainian military. We have agreed that together with our partners from the 'coalition of the willing' we will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and L-39s," Fiala said.

During the press conference, Fiala said that Ukrainian pilots will be trained at bases in the Czech Republic. The Czech prime minister added that Ukrainian pilots are already training on Czech models supplied to Ukraine. He did not specify which aircraft models he was talking about.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine is working with the Czech Republic to launch a Ukrainian-Czech school to train pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

"Obviously, as of now, for security reasons, we cannot open such a base in Ukraine, and Russian strikes continue every day. Therefore, we are working with partners so that such schools can open outside of Ukraine, and this will happen," Zelensky said.

In 2023, Ukraine and its allies created an aviation coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 combat aircraft.

The first batch of F-16s was delivered to Ukraine by the Netherlands, which was announced in October 2024. Denmark sent the second batch of aircraft, which arrived in Ukraine in December 2024.

Four countries — the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway — agreed to provide F-16s to Kyiv.

'We have allies who are helping Ukraine' — Kyiv expects 3 million shells, Zelensky says

Ukraine expects 3 million artillery shells from its allies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 4.

"If Ukraine is strong, the war will end," Zelensky told journalists in Prague alongside Czech President Petr Pavel.

Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the Czech Republic on May 4 for an official visit. A Czech ammunition initiative will deliver up to 1.8 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of 2025, Pavel said during the visit.

"Russia should know that we are expecting three million artillery shells from our allies. Not only North Korea is capable of helping in the war, we have allies who are helping Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Russia has turned to North Korea for support as it wages its war against Ukraine and faces isolation from the West. North Korea has confirmed that it has sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

Zelensky warned Moscow that there are other streams of military aid in addition to the Czech ammunition initiative to help Ukraine fend off Russia's war.

The Czech initiative was launched last year to combat Ukrainian shell shortages amid delays in U.S. military aid in early 2024.

"Forcing Russia to go for a full, unconditional ceasefire, especially since it was a proposal from the United States and we supported it, is also a priority task," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has shown no signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.