Kremlin cites 'dangerous neighbors' as reason for internet restrictions before Victory Day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 7, 2025 2:06 PM 2 min read
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov walks out after a meeting with African leaders at the Konstantin Palace in Strelna on June 17, 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mobile internet restrictions will be enforced in Moscow and several Russian regions while foreign officials visit the country, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on May 7.

Peskov claimed the measures, which may last through May 10, are necessary due to "dangerous neighbors."

"These are not disruptions, but restrictions for obvious reasons. We want the glorious Victory Day to be celebrated at the appropriate level." he added.

The clampdown comes ahead of Russia's Victory Day, a key propaganda event for President Vladimir Putin marking the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

For a third straight day, the Kremlin reported downing Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow, forcing mass flight delays and diversions around the capital on May 7.

Internet disruptions began on May 5 during rehearsals for the May 9 Victory Day parade. The pro-government Telegram channel Baza reported restrictions affecting at least eight regions and 30 cities including St. Petersburg, and Moscow.

In Mordovia and Saransk, authorities shut down internet access after a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Optical Fiber Systems plant. Astra, an independent Russian outlet, reported outages in Vladimir Oblast, Voronezh, Orel, and Taganrog.

On May 7, residents of Moscow and its surrounding region reported further disruptions, including ATM failures, halted card payments in stores, and food delivery issues, the pro-Kremlin outlet Careful, Moscow reported.

Ukraine has previously shown it can reach Moscow with drones. On May 8, a unilateral "humanitarian" truce, announced by Putin, is set to begin, lasting until midnight on May 11.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the move as a "theatrical performance," with experts telling the Kyiv Independent the announcement violates norms of ceasefire negotiations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia from May 7–10 to discuss Ukraine, Russia-U.S. relations, and energy cooperation with Putin and attend the parade.

Other expected guests include Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, though Fico's attendance remains uncertain due to illness.

At least 29 world leaders and military personnel from 13 countries are expected at the parade.

Without mentioning his name, Biden calls Trump’s pressure on Ukraine ‘modern-day appeasement’ towards Russia
Former U.S. President Joe Biden, breaking from the tradition of former presidents avoiding criticism of successors early in their term, said conceding Ukrainian territory could erode confidence in Washington’s global role.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

7:05 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 11.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.
10:58 PM

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade. Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow and at least 29 world leaders are expected to attend the event.
