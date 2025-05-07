The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Joe Biden, United States, Trump & Ukraine, Donald Trump, War, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Talks
Edit post

Without mentioning his name, Biden calls Trump's pressure on Ukraine 'modern-day appeasement' towards Russia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 7, 2025 9:25 AM 3 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the Senate passage of war aid for Ukraine in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former U.S. President Joe Biden described U.S. pressure on Ukraine to give up territory to Russia as "modern-day appeasement," saying in a BBC interview published on May 7 that it would only embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and threaten global security.

Biden, breaking from the tradition of former presidents avoiding criticism of successors early in their term, said conceding Ukrainian territory could erode confidence in Washington's global role.

His comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's latest peace proposal reportedly included U.S. recognition of Russia's control over Crimea and de facto acknowledgment of other occupied Ukrainian territories.

On April 25, Trump repeated his claim that Ukraine's NATO ambitions triggered Russia's full-scale invasion, adding that Crimea "will stay with Russia."

"Anybody that thinks he (Putin) is going to stop if some territory is conceded as part of a peace deal is just foolish," Biden said, without explicitly naming Trump throughout the interview.

"I just don't understand how people think that if we allow a dictator (Putin), a thug, to decide he's going to take significant portions of land that aren't his, that that's going to satisfy him. I don't quite understand."

Russia illegally occupied Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following a sham referendum conducted under military occupation.

In 2022, during its full-scale invasion, Russia claimed to annex four additional Ukrainian oblasts — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson — although it does not fully control any of them.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Asked whether his administration had done enough to help Ukraine win the war, Biden said, "We gave them everything they needed to provide for their independence, and we were prepared to respond, more aggressively, if Putin moved again."

Since the start of his second term in January 2025, Trump has not approved any new U.S. military aid packages for Ukraine. His campaign pledge to end the war within 24 hours has failed to yield results after more than 100 days in office.

Moscow has presented maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations and rejected a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, which Kyiv accepted on March 11.

Despite frustration with Russia's refusal to de-escalate, the Trump administration has not imposed new sanctions or taken other measures to pressure the Kremlin.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump previously warned that the U.S. would withdraw from mediation efforts if no meaningful progress was made. On May 1, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the U.S. would reduce its role.

"That is now between the two parties, and now is the time that they need to present and develop concrete ideas about how this conflict is going to end," Bruce said.

Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 2, injures 8
Russian drone debris struck several residential buildings in the Dnipro, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi neighborhoods of the capital.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

7:05 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 11.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.
10:58 PM

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade. Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow and at least 29 world leaders are expected to attend the event.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.