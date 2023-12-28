Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Putin told China's Xi Russia will fight for 'at least 5 years' in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2023 11:16 AM 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for a photograph during their meeting in Beijing, on Feb. 4, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting in March that Russia planned to continue its war against Ukraine for "at least five years," Nikkei Asia reported on Dec. 28, citing its anonymous sources.

The article follows media reports suggesting that Putin may be ready for a ceasefire in case Russia keeps the territories it illegally occupies in Ukraine, while the West's strategy on supporting Ukraine is leaning towards preparing conditions for Kyiv-Moscow talks.

In its analytical piece, Nikkei Asia wrote that Putin's words to Xi were apparently his way of summarizing a situation on the battlefield that was at that time unfavorable for Russia and assuring the Chinese leader that Russia would eventually win the war.

Putin's statement likely meant to imply that a prolonged war would benefit Russia and warn Xi to not change his pro-Russian stance, the media outlet added.

Xi traveled to Moscow on March 20 at Putin's invitation for his first state visit to Russia since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Beijing has supported Russia diplomatically and economically amid the Western push to isolate it but appears to have steered clear of providing direct military assistance.

The New York Times reported on Dec. 23, citing its unnamed sources, that Putin has been signaling behind closed doors that Russia would be open to a ceasefire along the current front line.

Putin's sought ceasefire would mean Russia would keep the territories it illegally occupies in Ukraine, where the population is subject to abductions and summary executions.

Alexander Khrebet: Don’t write off Ukrainians living under Russian occupation
Standing at an intersection just outside Russian-occupied Donetsk in the town of Marinka two years ago felt bittersweet. I could see the curtains in the windows of a nine-story residential building with my naked eye a few kilometers in the distance. The huge antenna tower I still remember standing…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

However, according to Nikkei Asia's analysis, Putin's words to Xi, revealed by multiple sources familiar with diplomatic maneuvering between Moscow and Beijing, indicate that his supposed willingness to stop the hostilities should not be taken at face value.

"It could be that Putin wishes to merely create the illusion that he is moving toward a ceasefire or even peace ahead of Russia's presidential election in March, believing such an atmosphere would favor him at the polls," the outlet argued.

An unnamed White House official and a European diplomat told Politico on Dec. 27 that the Biden administration and European officials are beginning to shift focus from supporting total victory over Russia to improving Ukraine's position in eventual peace talks with Russia.

These negotiations could force Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, which is widely unpopular among the Ukrainian population.

Ukraine laid out its 10-point "peace formula" in November 2022. One of the key points as a precondition for starting peace talks is the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, including the regions illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russian officials have previously reiterated that this would be considered a nonstarter for any negotiations.

Ukrainian and Western leaders have repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.