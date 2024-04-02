Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Children deportation, Russia, Kherson, War
Edit post

NGO: Ukrainian teenager illegally deported by Russia returns home

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 4:43 PM 1 min read
The teenage boy from Kherson, Ukraine, illegally deported to Russia hugs his relative after returning to Ukraine. (Mykola Kuleba/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A 17-year-old boy previously illegally deported to Russia from then-occupied Kherson returned to his family in Ukraine, Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO that arranged the return, reported on April 2.

At least 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have returned home, according to the Ukrainian government’s database.

Kherson, a native city of Mykyta, the rescued teenager, was occupied by Russian troops from February to November 2022.

"For two years, he was forced to live in an enemy country, in a foreign city, to study in a Russian school," Save Ukraine head Mykola Kuleba said on Telegram.

Mykyta, like other Ukrainian children deported to Russia, was subjected to the so-called "patriotic education" in the Russian school, which included propaganda lessons about war and military training, according to Kuleba.

"What scared the boy the most was that at the age of 18, after the so-called Yunarmia (Young Army), the Russians would force him to fight against his Motherland."

Ukrainian children who have been forcibly deported to Russia are subject to systemic re-education efforts by Russian authorities, according to a report published in the Guardian on Feb. 4.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.