Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
NGO Save Ukraine rescues 17-year-old girl from Russia

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2024 7:26 AM 1 min read
A representative from the Ukrainian NGO Save Ukraine greets 17-year-old Ilona after her return from Russia, where she was illegally deported following the full-scale invasion. (Screenshot / Save Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 17-year-old girl previously illegally deported to Russia has been returned to her family in Ukraine, the humanitarian NGO Save Ukraine reported on June 9.

At least 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have returned home, according to the Ukrainian government's database.

Save Ukraine arranged for the rescue of 17-year-old Ilona, saying the process presented difficulties.

"Despite a number of difficult challenges, the Save Ukraine team managed to make every effort, and the abducted girl is finally on her native Ukrainian land," the NGO announced on its Facebook page.

"Ahead of her is a meeting with her mother. We are happy to be involved in this incredible mission."

Ukrainian children who have been forcibly deported to Russia are subject to systemic re-education efforts by Russian authorities, according to a report published in the Guardian on Feb. 4.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
