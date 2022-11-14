Support us
Monday, November 14, 2022

Zelensky: 'We are ready for peace, a peace for all of Ukraine'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 4:21 pm
During a visit to the recently liberated Kherson on Nov. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for peace, but a peace for all of its territories, which is why it continues operations to liberate the occupied areas.

"We respect international law and the sovereignty of every state, and now we are talking about the sovereignty of our state. That is why we are fighting against Russian aggression," Zelensky said. "We are not interested in the territory of other countries. We are only interested in the de-occupation of our country and our territories."

Western media earlier reported that the West may be trying to push Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow. According to the Wall Street Journal, senior U.S. and EU officials are divided on the need to push Ukraine into peace talks, however, they believe that an opportunity for negotiations may appear in the coming weeks or months. 

Kyiv denied facing any pressure from the West regarding peace talks. 

Zelensky paid a visit to Kherson, a regional capital in the south of Ukraine, three days after its liberation. Russia's withdrawal from the city marked a humiliating defeat, as Kherson was its biggest gain since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

