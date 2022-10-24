Zelensky: We are destroying the so-called 'world's second army'

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine for its successful and enduring resistance against Russia and pledged that Ukraine's Armed Forces will liberate the rest of occupied Ukraine.

"We now say Donbas, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson, soon we will talk about Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Crimea as well," he said in his address to Ukrainians on the eight-month anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"All of Ukraine will be free," said Zelensky. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, capturing parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Ukraine estimates that Russia has lost over 67,000 soldiers in Ukraine since February.

Zelensky added that Ukraine successfully defended its statehood, but threats remain with the upcoming winter "will be the hardest in history."

A map depicting the evolution of the front line after eight months of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)