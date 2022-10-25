Ukraine “literally needs (the funds) to survive,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25 at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Modernization of Ukraine. “The weight of our Fast Recovery Plan is $17 billion for critical immediate reconstruction,” Zelensky said. “These are hospitals, schools, vital transport, and energy infrastructure.” According to Zelensky, Ukraine has not “received a single cent for the implementation” of the plan.