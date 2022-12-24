Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky: Ukraine has liberated 1,888 settlements since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 12:14 am
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had liberated 1,888 settlements since Feb. 24, while almost as many towns and villages remain under Russian occupation.

“This means that now the fate of millions of people is being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine. Millions – who can be saved,” Zelensky said in an address to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation on Dec. 7.

Parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts, and all of Crimea remain under Russian occupation, some of which have been occupied since 2014.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK