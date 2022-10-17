In his evening address on Oct. 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky said there's no weapon that could help Russia win the war. "Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. Now more and more Russian citizens realize that they have to die simply because one person doesn't want to stop the war," he said. "Even if you (the occupiers) still find some other weapon somewhere in the world like these Iranian Shaheds (meaning Shahed-136 drones Russian forces have been using lately) that you use to bomb our cities... it won't help you anyway. You have already lost."