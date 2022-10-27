Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 27, 2022

Zelensky: Russia's alleged plans to retreat from Kherson are disinformation.

October 27, 2022 8:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that Russian troops “are not ready” to withdraw from Kherson. 

He argued that “this is disinformation intended to make us send troops there from other important locations.” 

"Their most trained soldiers are in their positions, no one has left," Zelensky said. "We see it, and we don’t believe them”.

On Oct. 18, Kherson Oblast's illegal occupation government announced an organized relocation of Ukrainians to the Dnieper’s east bank. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok