Zelensky: Russia looks for a short truce to regain strength

Addressing the Halifax International Security Forum remotely, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that suggestions of Ukraine’s land concessions to end the war can't lead to real peace.

“Immoral compromises will lead to (more) blood,” Zelensky told the forum. (See the full transcript of Zelensky's address).

“Russia is now looking for a short truce – a respite to regain strength. Someone may call this the war's end. But such a respite will only worsen the situation,” Zelensky said, adding that a real, long-lasting peace can only be achieved with the complete demolition of Russian aggression.

Zelensky emphasized that all of the elements of Russian aggression must be demolished to achieve real security.

Zelensky suggested the 10-point Piece Formula, which he has already presented to the G7, the UN General Assembly, and G20 Summit, calling it the “only way to real peace.”

“I assure you that peace is possible! But for it to exist, we must make impossible Russian aggression – all of its elements,” Zelensky said.