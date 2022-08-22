Zelensky: No negotiations possible if Russia tries Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol
This item is part of our running news digest
August 22, 2022 1:51 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if “absurd and disgusting trial” of Ukrainian soldiers takes place in Mariupol it will eliminate the possibility of talks with Russia. “Russia will shut itself out of the negotiations table. There will be no talks. Our country said everything it wanted,” Zelensky said.