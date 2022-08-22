Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 22, 2022

externalZelensky: No negotiations possible if Russia tries Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol

This item is part of our running news digest

August 22, 2022 1:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if “absurd and disgusting trial” of Ukrainian soldiers takes place in Mariupol it will eliminate the possibility of talks with Russia. “Russia will shut itself out of the negotiations table. There will be no talks. Our country said everything it wanted,” Zelensky said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok