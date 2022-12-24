Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky: More Russian attacks expected as another difficult week begins.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 11:38 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 27 that Russia appears to be preparing for new attacks and it won’t stop until it runs out of missiles. 

The upcoming week could be just as difficult as the previous one but the Ukrainian army is getting ready, Zelensky added. 

On Nov. 23, Russia launched yet another massive attack on energy infrastructure nationwide, causing widespread blackouts in Kyiv and other cities. 

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, 70% of households were left without electricity in Kyiv a day after the Nov. 23 Russian attack. 

In the same evening address, Zelensky admitted that the front-line situation remains “very difficult,” particularly in Donetsk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

