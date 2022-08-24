Standing on Kyiv's Independence Square, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a pre-recorded speech released on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, that Ukraine will only put its hands up once the whole of Ukraine is free from Russian aggression and occupation, "without any concessions or compromises." Congratulating the nation on the occasion of its 31st Independence Day, Zelensky stated that Ukraine has changed the world, history, and itself.