externalZelensky: 'For Ukrainians the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles'

August 24, 2022 1:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Standing on Kyiv's Independence Square, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a pre-recorded speech released on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, that Ukraine will only put its hands up once the whole of Ukraine is free from Russian aggression and occupation, "without any concessions or compromises." Congratulating the nation on the occasion of its 31st Independence Day, Zelensky stated that Ukraine has changed the world, history, and itself.

The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.
