Zelensky: Electricity restored for 9 million Ukrainians

Electricity has been restored to nine million Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Dec. 18.

On Dec. 17, Zelensky said electricity had been restored to nearly six million Ukrainians.

Russia unleashed its seventh large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

As a result, blackouts occurred across Ukraine, and the metro momentarily stopped operating in Kyiv to allow it to serve as a shelter for residents.

Russia launched a total of 76 cruise missiles at targets across Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Sixty of these missiles, a mix of Kh-555, Kh-101, and Kalibr cruise missiles, were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.