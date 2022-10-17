Zelensky calls on IAEA to condemn Russia’s illegal capture of Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Oct. 6, to discuss Russia’s latest move on the plant, calling it “international raiding.”

“Society is very much waiting for this condemnation,” Zelensky said.

Grossi pointed out that according to international law, the plant belongs to Ukraine, and Russia’s hostile takeover of the plant is null and void. Grossi added that he’s planning to visit the plant during his next visit to Ukraine.