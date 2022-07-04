Zelensky: At least 89 Ukrainian athletes, coaches killed since Feb. 24
This item is part of our running news digest
July 4, 2022 3:04 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
In a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 13 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been captured by Russian forces. Zelensky added that over 100,000 athletes are unable to train due to Russia’s war, as many sport facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed.