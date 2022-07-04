Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky: At least 89 Ukrainian athletes, coaches killed since Feb. 24

July 4, 2022 3:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 13 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been captured by Russian forces. Zelensky added that over 100,000 athletes are unable to train due to Russia’s war, as many sport facilities in Ukraine have been destroyed.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
