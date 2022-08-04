Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky asks Macron to unblock EU macro-financial assistance ‘stalled in Europe'

August 2, 2022 12:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During a call on Aug. 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to help release the EU’s second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine worth 8 billion euros ($8.2 billion). Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta said there are currently not enough funds to provide Ukraine with the second tranche.

