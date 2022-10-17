Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom said overnight shelling cut power to the nuclear plant, which requires cooling to avoid a meltdown, forcing it to resort to its emergency generators. Energoatom head Petro Kotin told BBC that the diesel generators have a limited supply of fuel. “If (the generators) run out of fuel, after that they will stop, and after that there will be a disaster… there will be a melting of the active core and a release of radioactivity from there,” Kotin said. “Right now, we are working on logistics to supply more fuel for these generators,” he added.