Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant resorts to diesel generators due to Russian shelling
This item is part of our running news digest
Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom said overnight shelling cut power to the nuclear plant, which requires cooling to avoid a meltdown, forcing it to resort to its emergency generators. Energoatom head Petro Kotin told BBC that the diesel generators have a limited supply of fuel. “If (the generators) run out of fuel, after that they will stop, and after that there will be a disaster… there will be a melting of the active core and a release of radioactivity from there,” Kotin said. “Right now, we are working on logistics to supply more fuel for these generators,” he added.
for an independent Ukraine