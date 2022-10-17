Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant resorts to diesel generators due to Russian shelling

This item is part of our running news digest

October 8, 2022 10:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom said overnight shelling cut power to the nuclear plant, which requires cooling to avoid a meltdown, forcing it to resort to its emergency generators. Energoatom head Petro Kotin told BBC that the diesel generators have a limited supply of fuel. “If (the generators) run out of fuel, after that they will stop, and after that there will be a disaster… there will be a melting of the active core and a release of radioactivity from there,” Kotin said. “Right now, we are working on logistics to supply more fuel for these generators,” he added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok