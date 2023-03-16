Zaporizhzhia attack death toll rises to 11, victims include 8-month-old girl and her family

According to the State Emergency Services, the 11 people killed in a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 2 included an 8-month-old girl and her entire family.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a residential building in the early hours of March 2. As of 4:30 p.m., rescuers found a woman's body under the rubble, bringing the death toll to 11.

The emergency service reported that first responders had rescued 11 people. Twenty people were evacuated from the heavily damaged building.