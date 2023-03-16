Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zaporizhzhia attack death toll rises to 11, victims include 8-month-old girl and her family

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 4, 2023 6:42 pm
According to the State Emergency Services, the 11 people killed in a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 2 included an 8-month-old girl and her entire family. 

A Russian S-300 missile hit a residential building in the early hours of March 2. As of 4:30 p.m., rescuers found a woman's body under the rubble, bringing the death toll to 11. 

The emergency service reported that first responders had rescued 11 people. Twenty people were evacuated from the heavily damaged building.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

