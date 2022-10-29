Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine’s defense operations successful
October 29, 2022 3:10 am
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi told the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in a phone call on Oct. 28 that Russia isn't succeeding on the battlefield despite its fire superiority and increased number of troops.
