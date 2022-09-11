Zaluzhnyi: Armed Forces are within 50 kilometers of Russian border as Ukraine makes further gains in Kharkiv Oblast.
September 11, 2022 4:53 pm
Valery Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said that Ukraine's military continues to liberate Kharkiv Oblast. "Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometers have been returned under Ukrainian control," he said.
