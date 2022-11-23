WSJ: US looking to recruit spies 'disgusted' with Russia's war
David Marlowe, the Central Intelligence Agency’s deputy director of operations, told an audience at George Mason University's Hayden Center that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin squandered any influence he may have had around the world when Russia invaded Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.
“We’re looking around the world for Russians who are as disgusted with (Putin's actions) as we are,” he said. “Because we’re open for business.”
