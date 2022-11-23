World condemns Russian deadly strike against Ukraine
November 23, 2022 8:49 pm
Ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, and France made statements condemning the Nov. 23 Russian attack on Ukraine.
“More cruel missile strikes across the country as Russia tries to punish Ukraine for daring to be free. I have seen the strength of the people of Ukraine, and I know Russia’s attempt to dominate Ukraine by plunging it into the cold and dark will fail,” Bridget A. Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, said on Twitter.
“We stand with Ukraine,” Brink added.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.