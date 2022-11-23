Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

World condemns Russian deadly strike against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 8:49 pm
Ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, and France made statements condemning the Nov. 23 Russian attack on Ukraine.

“More cruel missile strikes across the country as Russia tries to punish Ukraine for daring to be free. I have seen the strength of the people of Ukraine, and I know Russia’s attempt to dominate Ukraine by plunging it into the cold and dark will fail,” Bridget A. Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, said on Twitter.

“We stand with Ukraine,” Brink added.

