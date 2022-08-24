Washington Post: On Feb. 24, Russia asked Ukraine to surrender, Reznikov responded he is ready to accept capitulation from Russia.
August 24, 2022 3:43 pm
According to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, he received a call from his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, hours after Russia's full-scale invasion had begun. Reznikov said that the Belarusian minister said he was conveying a message from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who demanded that Ukraine sign an act of capitulation. "I am ready to accept the capitulation from the Russian side,” Reznikov said he answered.
