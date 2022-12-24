Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Voice of America: Pentagon source confirms US will send Patriot system to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 11:40 am
According to Voice of America’s Pentagon correspondent citing an unnamed U.S. defense official, the decision to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine could be announced this week.

This report follows similar reports from CNN and Reuters on Dec. 13, citing undisclosed defense officials.

According to CNN, the arrangement has yet to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the U.S. to provide Patriot systems amid devastating Russian missile strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

The Biden administration had previously refused the request due to logistical challenges and difficulties in operating the systems. However, “the reality of what is going on the ground” changed the White House’s opinion, the CNN sources said.

CNN earlier reported that if Ukraine receives Patriot missiles, it will be the most effective long-range defense system delivered by NATO members since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

