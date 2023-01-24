Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

VOA: Bradley fighting vehicles to arrive in Ukraine within few weeks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 1:21 am
U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will arrive in Ukraine within the next few weeks, Voice of America reported, citing an anonymous Pentagon official.

Ukraine should receive 109 Bradleys, which are highly-mobile tracked vehicles for transporting and providing covering fire to infantry. They are armed with a 25mm autocannon and TOW anti-tank missiles.

Recently, Germany said it would provide 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.

Of all combat vehicle types that Ukraine needs, IFVs are near the top, experts told the Kyiv Independent in September.

