This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 5:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Ukraine's Armed Forces should independently decide when and how to liberate territories occupied by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as well as Crimea. Addressing other nations at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference, Sullivan said it is the goal of the U.S. and its allies to help Ukraine achieve these goals, either through negotiations or on the battlefield.

