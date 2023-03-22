Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

US Official: Next few weeks of the war are 'critical'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 3:48 pm
US Official: Next few weeks of the war are 'critical'John Kirby, White House national security council spokesperson, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2023. (Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russia can launch a new offensive along "many" different vectors in the coming weeks, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby told CNN on March 21.

Kirby added that the likelihood of Russia launching a new offensive along with Ukraine's planned spring counter-offensive made the next few weeks of the war "critical" and that the U.S. and other Western allies had to do everything in their power to make sure Ukraine was prepared. 

"That’s where we’re taking battalions out of Ukraine right now and putting them through combined arms maneuver training," he said. "That’s why they’re ramping up training on things like the Patriot air defense system."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed a similar opinion on March 16, declaring that "Ukraine doesn't have time to waste" ahead of its counter-offensive.

The Pentagon announced on March 21 that the U.S. would send older M1-A1 variants of its Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Doing so would allow the U.S. to deliver the tanks "by the fall of this year," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said, as quoted by CNN. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

