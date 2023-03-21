Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

US imposes new sanctions over involvement in Iranian drone production

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 21, 2023 11:22 pm
Share

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced additional sanctions in connection with Tehran's production of kamikaze drones Russia uses to attack Ukraine. 

The sanctions have been imposed against four companies and three individuals from Iran and Turkey over their involvement in purchasing equipment, including European-made engines, to support Iran's drone and arms development programs.

According to a press release published by the U.S. Treasury Department on March 21, this procurement network operates on behalf of Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, which controls several firms involved in developing drones and ballistic missiles.

"Iran's well-documented proliferation of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson. 

"The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran's military-industrial complex."

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September last year, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide. 

On Feb. 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that Moscow and Tehran were planning to build a factory in Russia that could produce more than 6,000 Iranian-designed combat drones. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK