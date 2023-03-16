Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

US expands sanctions against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 6:11 pm
Share

The U.S. introduced an additional package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 24, targeting banks and key suppliers of the Russian military sector, according to a statement published by the White House. 

Restrictions will be imposed on more than 200 individuals and entities within Russia and worldwide "to further degrade Russia's economy and diminish its ability to wage war against Ukraine."  

Under the new package, the U.S. and its partners in the Group of Seven (G7) will sanction a dozen Russian financial institutions, as well as Russian officials and Moscow-installed proxies illegally operating in occupied Ukrainian territories.  

According to the statement, the U.S. government will also target actors helping Russia to fill its military stocks by evading restriction measures, the metallurgical and mining sectors of the Russian economy as well as Russia's future energy capabilities. 

In addition, the U.S. Commerce Department will implement a series of export restrictions, including about 90 Russian and third-country companies on the list of entities involved in sanctions evasion and activities supporting the Russian military sector.

"These listings will prohibit the targeted companies from purchasing items, such as semiconductors, whether made in the U.S. or with certain U.S. technology or software abroad," the White House wrote. 

On Feb. 24, U.S. President Joe Biden will reportedly sign decrees on raising tariffs on certain Russian goods imported into the U.S. 

"These measures are designed to target key Russian commodities generating revenue for the Kremlin while reducing U.S. reliance on Russia," the Biden administration added. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK