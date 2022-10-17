Update: Russian shelling of Nikopol on Oct. 16 wounds 6 people, hospitalizes 2
October 16, 2022 3:40 pm
Russian forces hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, over 30 times with artillery and around 50 times with Grad multiple rocket launchers earlier on Oct. 16, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Kyrylenko said Russia’s targets in the city included the Palace of Culture, a school, a cafe, industrial areas, and electrical substations.
