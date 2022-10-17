Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 16, 2022
Russian forces hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, over 30 times with artillery and around 50 times with Grad multiple rocket launchers earlier on Oct. 16, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Kyrylenko said Russia’s targets in the city included the Palace of Culture, a school, a cafe, industrial areas, and electrical substations.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
