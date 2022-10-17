Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Update: Death toll from Russia’s Oct. 6 attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 19

October 8, 2022 9:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Another body has been found under the rubble following Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 6,  reports Ukrinform news agency. Russian forces attacked the city with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
