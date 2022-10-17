Update: Death toll from Russia’s Oct. 6 attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 19
October 8, 2022 9:32 pm
Another body has been found under the rubble following Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 6, reports Ukrinform news agency. Russian forces attacked the city with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.
