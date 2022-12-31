Update: At least 1 killed, 20 wounded in Kyiv by Russia’s latest missile strike

At least one person was killed, and 16 were wounded in Kyiv on New Year’s Eve during Russia’s missile strike on the capital, Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Dec. 31.

The wounded victims are receiving medical care, the local authorities said, adding that one of them is in an “extremely difficult” condition.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that Air Force shot down seven aerial targets near Kyiv on Dec. 31, and the missile debris hit civilian infrastructure in several districts across the city. He did not disclose the number of missiles Russia fired at Kyiv.

At least five districts in the western, central, southern, and eastern parts of Kyiv had suffered from the attacks, according to emerging reports.

In the central Pechersk District, the Alfavito hotel and several nearby buildings, including the Ukraine Palace concert hall, were damaged.

In the western Solomianskyi District, where at least one person was killed, another hotel and a residential building suffered damages, according to Tymoshenko. The missile debris also damaged buildings on the territory of the Temp Stadium in the westernmost Sviatoshynskyi District, he added.

In the southern Holosiivskyi District, an agricultural building and a car were damaged, but there were no casualties, Tymoshenko said. The eastern Dniprovskyi District on the left bank of the Dnipro River was also hit, but there were no further details on the destruction or casualties.