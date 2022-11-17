Support us
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Update: Air defense downs 4 Russian missiles, 5 Shahed-136 drones over Kyiv.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 2:01 pm
The information was provided by the Kyiv city military administration.

On the morning of Nov. 17, Russian forces also attacked Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
