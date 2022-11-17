Update: Air defense downs 4 Russian missiles, 5 Shahed-136 drones over Kyiv.
November 17, 2022 2:01 pm
The information was provided by the Kyiv city military administration.
On the morning of Nov. 17, Russian forces also attacked Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.
