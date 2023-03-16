Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Update: 3 killed, 8 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 19, 2023 2:50 pm
A total of three civilians were killed, and eight, including three children, were wounded in the village of Burhunka in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 19 due to heavy Russian shelling, the regional military administration said in an updated report. 

The three victims killed were a mother, father, and an uncle of one family, and their 13-year-old child was wounded, the local authorities said. 

Two other children wounded during the attack were aged eight and ten, according to the report. 

